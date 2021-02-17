North Alabama's next winter storm arrives Wednesday afternoon

Winter Storm Warning 4 PM Wednesday - 6 AM Thursday

It is still somewhat uncertain where the freezing line settles and wiggles this afternoon and evening but expect 2-3 inches of snow/sleet for areas further northwest: Lauderdale County. Localized 0.10" to .20" of ice accumulations due to freezing rain and sleet for areas near all snow but slightly south & east. As the night goes on, some data sources show that it all transitions to all rain before midnight tonight.

Once this next storm system is out of here, we get a break until the end of the weekend when the next front rolls through. It only brings a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning, thank goodness.