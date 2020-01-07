North Alabama's heart helping Puerto Rico after deadly earthquake

At least one person is confirmed dead and dozens injured after an earthquake in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

WAAY 31 learned how the people of North Alabama are helping those impacted.

"Right now, I'm in Guanica, which is the epicenter of the earthquake. This is a camp for all the people that suffered damages," said Angel Cresto, the former director of Puerto Rico's Emergency Management Agency.

"(Tuesday) morning was tough for us in Puerto Rico."

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake damaged houses, schools and churches among other areaa.

"It's a really difficult situation for everybody here because we don't have experience dealing with this type of incident," Cresto said.

But thanks to the people of North Alabama, those impcated are getting the help they need.

Almost a year ago, Cresto saw how North Alabama residents raided money to buy a new emergency response vehicle for the Red Cross in Puerto Rico. The van helps people in situations like earthquakes.

Cresto said he and the island of Puerto Rico are grateful for the help.

"This money you collected is serving the people of Puerto Rico," Cresto said. "The people of the valley of Alabama, they placed their footprint here. To come to our island and to be there for us. It's something I carry in my heart and I know the island of Puerto Rico is also very thankful.