North Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. drafted to New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Draft

A North Alabama native will soon play in the NBA!
Kira Lewis Jr. was drafted Wednesday night by the New Orleans Pelicans.
The former Alabama point guard has dreamt and worked for this day since he was playing for Hazel Green High School.
He’s the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Congratulations Kira!
WELCOME TO NOLA:@KiraLewisJr #PelicansDraft | @WoodwardDB pic.twitter.com/spQ4xeuuzC
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 19, 2020
New Orleans takes @kiralewisjr with the 13th overall pick in the #NBADraft.
And the crowd erupts!! pic.twitter.com/G1AkA0KoJ1
— Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) November 19, 2020