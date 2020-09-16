Just a glancing blow for North Alabama from Hurricane Sally

The northern eye-wall of Hurricane Sally thrashed The Alabama Coast last night and through the early morning hours Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center designated Gulf Shores as the official landfall location for Hurricane Sandy. In the record books Hurricane Sally Category 2 landfall at Gulf Shores at 4:45 AM with sustained winds at 105 mph.

Besides the ocean flood threat and winds, the major concern for the rest of the state will be freshwater flooding from all the heavy rainfall. Through central Alabama 4 to 7 " of additional rainfall will be possible with isolated higher.

Here in North Alabama it is possible that many locations stay completely dry through the entire event. Sally will move northeast into Georgia the next 24 hours. By far the best chances of seeing over 0.25" of rain will be closer to Sand Mountain where totals closer to 1" will even be possible. Areas closer to the Shoals both today and Thursday may not record any rainfall.

We'll see easterly gusts today up to 20-30 mph and it stays breezy in North Alabama through Friday. That’s due in part to the remnants of Sally, but also because of a cold front heading our way. That front passes Friday, bringing drier, cooler air just in time for the weekend. All in all, it also means it will be feeling like fall just in time for the autumnal equinox on Tuesday, September 22. Not only will lows dip to the mid to upper 50s, but we’ll also have highs in the upper 70s next week!