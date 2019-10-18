North Alabama veterans visit Washington D.C. for honor trip

Thirteen local veterans are in Washington D.C. Friday afternoon for a trip of a lifetime.

The veterans, who served in the Korean War, Vietnam War or World War II, are on an honor trip. They'll visit walls, memorials, museums and Arlington National Cemetery.

The trip is through Forever Young Senior Veterans, a group that helps veterans heal from war trauma. A World War II veteran, who was also a Buffalo Soldier, told WAAY 31 he hopes to see a piece of his story on display at the Smithsonian.

"I have heard about the new exhibit they have, and I really want to see it. I know my outfit is in it somewhere because we guarded air bases and bomb dumps all over southern Italy when they said that black troops are unfit for combat," Rothacker "DocRock" Smith, a World War II veteran, said.

Forever Young takes veterans to Washington D.C. on an honor trip once a year. The trip this year is extra special, as five brothers from one family and two brothers from another are all on the trip.