North Alabama trick-or-treaters battle cold temps

From Limestone County to Madison County, we received a mix bag of responses to the cold weather all day long.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 10:07 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

This Halloween was a cold one for trick-or-treaters in North Alabama.

WAAY 31 talked to people in Athens and Huntsville where tons of trick-or-treaters were out. Some said the cold didn't bother them, but others said it would be a quick night.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for North Alabama, with temperatures expected to drop below the freezing point after midnight.

John Heaps and his two children in Athens weren't worried about the cold.

"We're cold blooded, so we're usually pretty good. This is our weather. I'm wearing shorts, and she's got a little sweater on," he said.

He said they had a plan to make sure they could get as much candy as possible.

"He's got some clothes under this and another set of pajamas we'll put on to keep him warm, but we won't do anything about his head. He's particular about his bat mask," Heaps said.

However, other people said after hearing about the cold, it forced a change in plans. From Limestone County to Madison County, we received a mix bag of responses to the cold weather all day long. 

