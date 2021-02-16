North Alabama to play FSU on the grid iron

Big news for the UNA Football program. They are making history in 2023.

The University of North Alabama has added a football game at Florida State to its 2023 schedule.

The Lions will face the Seminoles on Nov. 18, 2023 at Doak Campbell Stadium. It will be UNA's first game against an ACC opponent in football and the first against a school from a Power Five Conference.

The meeting will mark the ninth game between a UNA football squad and FBS program. The Lions had played four FBS programs prior to the 2020 season when they met Liberty, Southern Mississippi and BYU, all on the road.

North Alabama already has a game scheduled at Memphis in 2022 and will face Florida State in 2023 and North Carolina in 2027.