Lee started out slow against Jemison in the 5A Regional Final at Wallace State Tuesday, but the Generals got ahead at the half and never trailed again.

Lee won 70-43 over the Jags. Now Lee will face Sylacauga in the state semi-finals Saturday.

The Jemison Girls won a tight one in their rematch against East Limestone in the 5A Regional Final.

The final score 56-51. Jemison moves on to play Charles Henderson in Birmingham.

The action on the court continues through March 6.