North Alabama teams fall out of winners' bracket in Oxford

Plenty of blue maps were still up for grabs on Friday morning. Several North Alabama teams tried to stay out of the losers’ bracket, while those already in tried to claw their way to the title game.

In 7A play, Bob Jones was just a win away from a championship game as they squared off with Fairhope. Unfortunately for the Patriots, Pirates’ pitcher Alea Johnson had other plans. The LSU commit tossed a no-hitter, striking out 17 as Fairhope dominated Bob Jones, 6-0.

Down in 6A, Athens won its first-round matchup with Chilton County, 13-2. The Golden Eagles drew Springville in the next round. Athens would strike first on a bloop single to right by Jordyn Johnson -- it would be the only run they’d score all game. The Tigers won, 6-1. Later, the Golden Eagles were eliminated with a 3-0 loss to Helena in the losers’ bracket.

Hazel Green defeated Helena in the first round Friday, advancing to the semifinals with a 5-1 win over Mortimer Jordan in the second round. Springville would get the best of them as the Tigers clawed their way to the final with the 8-6 win. The Trojans still have a chance -- they’ll play the winner of the Mortimer Jordan-Helena game Saturday at 10:45 a.m. for a spot in the title game.

At the 3A level, Fyffe was no match for Prattville Christian. The Panthers teed off against the Red Devils, scoring eight runs and only allowing two as they sent Fyffe to the losers’ bracket. There, the Red Devils were defeated in their first game 13-3 by Houston Academy.

It was a little bit of a different story for Plainview. The Bears blanked Oakmont 1-0 in their first game Friday, rolling past Piedmont with a 10-7 win in the second round to advance to the semifinals against Prattville Christian. They ultimately fell 3-2 but can advance to the title game with one win on Saturday.