North Alabama teacher on probation after pleading guilty to spying on teens

A Guntersville man who teaches in Blount County is on probation after admitting to spying on two teens in a home.

According to court documents, Warren Kelley, who is a teacher and coach at Susan Moore High School, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of criminal surveillance.

WAAY 31 asked Albertville police for a mugshot of Kelley. Officers say that's not available because the case was handled through the district attorney's office and Kelley didn't serve jail time.

After talking with the district attorney's office in Marshall County, we found out Kelley was accused of spying on a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old for sexual gratification by using a hole in an attic ceiling at a home in Marshall County. Prosecutors said he had done this at least five times over the course of a couple of months.

The Albertville Police Department was alerted to what was going on in May and launched an investigation. The district attorney's office said it alerted the Blount County School Board and the state Board of Education.

We reached out the state Board of Education and was forwarded to their communications department. They haven't gotten back to us. We also reached out to the Blount County Board of Education and was forwarded to the superintendent's office. We haven't heard back from them either.

The district attorney's office also said if it had happened after September 1st, it would've been a felony because of a new Alabama law. As of Wednesday night, Warren Kelley is still listed on the directory page on the school's website. We called Kelley's attorney, but his office hasn't gotten back to us.