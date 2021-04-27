North Alabama summer camp says coronavirus safety is top priority

The CDC released guidance for operating summer camps.

The camp director at Pine Ridge Day Camp said that safety is the camp's top priority.

"We’re also going to keep groups separate from other groups, as many of our guidelines have told us to cohort," said Cook.

Full-time staff have already had the coronavirus vaccine. Part-time staff is not required to get the vaccine, but Cook said it's advised.

"Our staff goes through a weeklong training, and part of that is going to cover Covid protocols," said Cook.

Kids won't be required to wear their masks outside. They will need to have their masks on when they're inside or on the bus.

Jessica Burch said her daughter, Zoey, has participated in the camp since she was 6 years old. Now, she's 11 years old. Bursh said her daughter's one worry was having to wear her mask.

"They decided no mask while they’re outside, but only when they’re inside, and she was totally fine with that," said Burch. "So, she can make that bargain."

The staff made the masking decision based off of guidelines from the state and the American Camp Association. CDC guidelines suggest masks be worn at all times, children social distance and get the vaccine, if eligible.

Cook said they're utilizing an app for daily temperature checks. In the app, children will be able to monitor how they're feeling.

Safety measures aren't stopping any of the fun.

"We have a climbing tower, archery, sling shot, a pool, a lake to go canoeing in and we do have horses as well," said Cook.

Pine Ridge's summer camp was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.