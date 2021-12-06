North Alabama severe threat continues through late morning

A line of showers and storms is moving through north Alabama during the height of the morning commute. While the severe weather risk is low this morning, we will need to closely watch for gusty winds up to 60 MPH, heavy rain, and even a few spin up tornadoes. Besides the severe weather threat, frequent lightning is occurring with these storms - making for a dangerous situation with kids heading to school.

Storms should come to an end later this morning with the severe weather threat ending by 11 AM. As the front moves through, the rain will come to an end but temperatures will crash. We'll be down into the low 50s this afternoon with overnight lows near 30 degrees under clear skies.

The good news is the upcoming work week is trending drier but not totally dry. Much of Tuesday is dry but a few showers will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. By this weekend, we will have to keep close on another cold front that may mean more strong to severe storms by Saturday. It is way too early for specifics on this system but be sure to check back for updates.