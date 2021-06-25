Clear

North Alabama starts the weekend dry and seasonable

Humidity and afternoon highs will be where we should be for late June in North Alabama. Most areas stay dry today through Sunday morning.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 8:17 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The partly cloudy skies from this morning will clear to mostly sunny skies heading into Friday afternoon. Highs today through early next week will be within a couple degrees of normal for this time of the year. 

Humidity remains higher than what we saw earlier this week - keep in mind that dry air from Wednesday was very unusual for North Alabama in early summer. Humidity is higher today and Saturday but tolerable. Sunday the humidity climbs higher making for uncomfortable conditions and also supplying the moisture for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.

Rain chances hover around 30-40% Sunday through the middle of next workweek. The best rain chances of the next 7 days will be Thursday and into next Friday due to an approaching cold front from out of the middle of the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events