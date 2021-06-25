North Alabama starts the weekend dry and seasonable

The partly cloudy skies from this morning will clear to mostly sunny skies heading into Friday afternoon. Highs today through early next week will be within a couple degrees of normal for this time of the year.

Humidity remains higher than what we saw earlier this week - keep in mind that dry air from Wednesday was very unusual for North Alabama in early summer. Humidity is higher today and Saturday but tolerable. Sunday the humidity climbs higher making for uncomfortable conditions and also supplying the moisture for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.

Rain chances hover around 30-40% Sunday through the middle of next workweek. The best rain chances of the next 7 days will be Thursday and into next Friday due to an approaching cold front from out of the middle of the country.