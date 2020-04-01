Federal loans could help North Alabama small businesses in coronavirus crisis

Right now, small businesses are taking a hit.

However, help from the federal government is on the way through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or 'CARES' Act.

It includes a $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. It will help with a businesses payroll, and other operating expenses.

At Salon Allure, they made the decision to close two days before the governor required non-essential businesses to shut down temporarily.

Since then, they have been actively seeking financial guidance on what to do to keep their business alive.

"This has been our baby, its been our dream, its our life," Michelle McGough, owner of Salon Allure said.

In the 16 years of business, McGough and co-owner Paula Lecher are unsure of what is to come.

Like many other non-essential businesses, they have had to make tough decisions. When they realized, it was not safe to stay open, they furloughed the majority of their employees.

"We have several single moms that have children they need to feed and when we said we had to close, they panicked," McGough said.

McGough said they have spoken directly to each one, guiding them to file for unemployment.

"They're OK," McGough said. "It's scary, nobody knows when they are going to get to come back to work."

On Friday, McGough and her business partner are applying for the Paycheck Protection Program. It will provide 8 weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed, with loan payments deferred for six months.

"That will preserve their financial stability without us having to pull money out of their reserve," McGough said.

McGough said she is thankful the government is providing her business with a chance to come out of this pandemic alive.

"We get to touch lives and make people smile and make them feel better and we hope that we continue to do so," McGough said.

On Friday, eligible small businesses will be able to apply online. Businesses can receive a loan up to $10 million.