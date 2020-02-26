Clear

North Alabama science teachers learn new resources to teach genetics

HudsonAlpha helps teachers stay on top of the standards by providing new resources to them.

On Wednesday, 40 North Alabama middle school science teachers spent the day learning new ways to teach genetics to their students.

In 2015, the State of Alabama implemented a new set of standards for science classes where students are getting more hands-on learning with genetics.

At Wednesday's workshop, the teachers learned about pet-themed storylines to use in the classroom to teach genetics to their students. They will each receive two kits to take back to their classrooms.

"One that's going to dig into enzyme processes and gene therapy and another that's going to dig into how do you identify inheritance patterns and begin to tease out genetic concepts at a middle school appropriate level," said Madeline Lofton with HudsonAlpha.

HudsonAlpha puts these workshops on several times a year. The next one will be in Tuscaloosa next month. You can find out how to register here.

