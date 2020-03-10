North Alabama schools make plans if forced to close due to coronavirus

As more and more coronavirus cases pop up around Alabama, school districts are reaching out to parents about what they plan to do if the illness forces them to shut down.

Alexis Heflin told WAAY she's glad school districts have a plan if schools are forced to close down because of the coronavirus.

"I think it's a good thing for the children," Heflin said.

Today, no cases of coronavirus are reported in Alabama, and Heflin wants to keep it that way.

"I think they're coming up with some good ideas, how to control it," Heflin said.

So far Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Athens City Schools have all told us that if school has to shut down because of the Coronavirus. Students will go to school online through an e-learning program. If students do not have computers at home, they would be able to check them out from the school at to use at home.

The Operations Department would also perform deep cleanings at schools

While Heflin is glad the schools are thinking ahead, she hopes it doesn't get to the point where the schools have to close.

"It's a good idea but hopefully, we're going to get everything under control and everything is going to be alright," Heflin said.

Schools are also urging parents to follow CDC guidelines if they are traveling during the upcoming spring break.

They are are closely monitoring the latest coronavirus updates, officials said it is possible extracurricular activities will be canceled if there is a risk of exposure.

Huntsville City Schools have already cancelled all international trips students had planned in March.