North Alabama school districts deciding what to do after state’s mask mandate expires

School districts across North Alabama soon will have to decide how they will react to the end of the statewide mask mandate on Apr. 9.

"I think they should keep wearing masks in school," said Leanne Perry.

Perry is the grandparent of a Huntsville City Schools student. She says masking should continue at least until the start of the next school year.

Not everyone agreed, though. Some parents say they want the decision to be left up to each family, not the school districts.

School districts across North Alabama say they don't yet have decisions made for the post-mask mandate future. Scottsboro City Schools plans to discuss what it should do at its next work session.

"Following Thursday’s announcement by Gov. Ivey, Florence City Schools is developing our plan for the expiration of the mask order. We hope to have that plan finalized next week, and at that time, we will make a formal announcement," Carter Watkins, a spokesperson for Florence City Schools, said.

"We are working that issue, and we will share our decision well in advance," Tim Hall, a spokesperson for Madison County Schools, said.

"Decatur City Schools has just finished our second dose of vaccinations for the majority of our teachers. We are in the process of developing our operational plan for the next phase/close of the school year. When we make our decision on how the lifting of the mask ordinance (April 9) and how we will handle the remainder of the school year as related to safety protocols (PPE), it will be announced to the public," Dwight Satterfield, the Deputy Superintendent of School Safety/Student Services for Decatur City Schools, said.

Even parents who say they want masking for now said they're hopeful that by next August, masks won't be needed.

"I think by the time we start the next school year, I'm assuming it will be better," said Ashley Pallotta.

We reached out to the Alabama Department of Education to find out what guidance it is giving school districts:

“We are grateful to Governor Ivey and her leadership as she extends the mask mandate until April 9. Concerning what school systems should do after that time, there are many variables that go into making that decision. We believe local systems need to take into consideration the circumstances on the ground and make a determination based on their individual needs," Michael Sibley, Communication Director, said.