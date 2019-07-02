North Alabama robbery suspect arrested in Georgia extradited to Lawrence County

An armed robbery suspect has been extradited back to North Alabama.

Sami Saleh Mahmoud has been booked into the Lawrence County Jail without bond. He was was caught last week at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Mahmoud is charged with first-degree robbery. Deputies say he robbed the "County Mart" in Trinity, where he used to work. They said he took cash from the store after getting in a fight with the owner.