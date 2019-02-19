North Alabama roads closed due to flooding

WAAY 31 is collecting road closure notices from area officials. Check back often as we update this with the latest information we gather:
As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday:
* Butler Mill Road before and after the bridge between Madison and Marshall counties
* White Oak Road from Highway 75 to Needmore Road in Marshall County
* Rabbit Town Road from Turnpike Road to Highway 205 in Marshall County
