North Alabama roads closed due to flooding

WAAY 31 is collecting road closure notices from area officials.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 5:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 5:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 is collecting road closure notices from area officials. Check back often as we update this with the latest information we gather:

As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday:

* Butler Mill Road before and after the bridge between Madison and Marshall counties

* White Oak Road from Highway 75 to Needmore Road in Marshall County

* Rabbit Town Road from Turnpike Road to Highway 205 in Marshall County

