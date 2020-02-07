Clear
North Alabama roads closed due to flooding

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 8:23 AM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 8:25 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 20 Images

There are reports on Friday of roads closed throughout North Alabama due to flooding.

Drivers should use caution and watch for water on the roadways.

Do not ignore, move or drive through barricades at flooded roadways.

These roads are reportedly impacted:

Colbert County

  • Marthaler Lane and Cassie Davis Street are still closed as crews with the County Road Department are pumping water off Cassie Davis Street.

DeKalb County

  • We are waiting for an update from officials on road conditions.

Franklin County

  • Shook and Fletcher Road
  • Elliot Road
  • Old Nauvoo Road at Highway 24 and Cotton Gin Road
  • Cotton Gin Road
  • Spring Creek Road at Underwood Road
  • The county EMA director says they hope to have roads open as soon as floodwaters recede.

Jackson County

  • Officials say water has receded on most roads.

Lauderdale County

  • We are waiting for an update from officials on road conditions.

Lawrence County

  • The county emergency management agency says some areas have a bit of ice, mainly in rural areas on backroads. They urge people to drive slowly and leave earlier.

Limestone County

  • Happy Hallow Rd near Highway 127 is still barricaded
  • Chapman Hallow is still barricaded

Lincoln County

We are waiting for an update from officials on road conditions.

As of Thursday, these closures were in effect:

  • Main St., Maples, Lincoln Ave., Adams, Norris, Old Mulberry, Algeria to Franklin and Mian Ave.
  • Bearden Mill Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee
  • Eldad Road in Fayetteville, Tennessee
  • Main Avenue between Walgreen's and Goodyear
  • Highway 273 between mile markers 13 and 17
  • The Stone Bridge Memorial Park area and the bridge on Thornton Taylor
  • Corders Cross Rd, Mason Rd, Rush Rd & Walker Rd, Old Lincoln Rd between Howell Hill and Lincoln Rd, just South of Shelton Rd, South Lincoln Rd between Cardinal Hill and Quick School Rd, the bridge at the intersection of Old Lincoln & Mooneyham Rd, Old Huntsville Hwy between Belleview and Lincoln Rd, Jenkins Dr and Suggs Hill, Hot Rock and Parker Road

Madison County

  • Little Cove Road is closed between Old Cove Place and McMullen Road

Marshall County

  • Officials say the Paint Rock area may still be a problem, but water has receded in other areas.

Morgan County

  • ‪Decatur police say Finley Drive NW is closed at 4th Avenue NW and Railroad Street NW until the water recedes.

You can find current weather alerts here. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

