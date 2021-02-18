North Alabama road condition updates for Thursday's snow, ice aftermath

Check back for updates to this list of roads impacted by Wednesday night's snow and ice and their conditions on Thursday:

* Madison City roads are still slushy. Law enforcement requests everyone restrict travel unless it is an emergency.

* Westbound I 565 to go northbound Research Park is iced over and closed in Huntsville.

* All roads across Colbert County continue to be covered in snow/ice. Road crews continue to treat areas, but temperatures will remain below freezing much of the day which will not allow roads to thaw. Some major highways (72, 20, 43, Woodward) are being treated and plowed by ALDOT, but still remain very slick.

Reminder: An IMPASSIBLE TRAVEL ADVISORY has been issued for ALL COUNTY ROADS in Colbert County.

* Alabama State Troopers also say the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has deemed all roads in the county impassable, and all state and federal roads there have icy spots, as well.

In Lauderdale County, roads have icy conditions with stalled vehicles, and emergency management officials have deemed them impassable.

Lawrence County roads are impassable, as well, and state roads have icy spots.

