North Alabama road condition updates for Friday; black ice and slick spots widespread

WAAY 31 will update this list Friday as we get more information. We'll also have more details on WAAY 31 News at Midday and 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

If you get out today, please use extreme caution.

ATHENS

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson reports some parts of city streets have black ice & slick areas. Please use caution.

COLBERT COUNTY

The Colbert County EMA reports most State highways have been worked by ALDOT and are in good shape for at least 1 lane. There are still some patchy Ice areas. Hwy 247 still has some issues.

Most city streets are still covered and nearly ALL county roads are still covered and treacherous, especially mountain roads such as Woodmont Drive, Hawk Pride Mountain Road, and Frankfort Road. County crews are diligently working to make main thoroughfares passable.

However, at this time, an Impassable Travel Advisory remains in effect for all COUNTY roads

FLORENCE

The Florence Police Department reports side roads are still covered with snow and ice while the main roads that were being worked on yesterday now have patches of black ice due to refreezing overnight. Please avoid any unnecessary travel.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports main roads have reports of some black ice, use caution if you are traveling! The side roads are extremely hazardous! Most of the side roads are still a solid sheet of ice! Watch the bridges and overpasses. The temperatures will climb into the mid 30's today!

With the help of the sunshine most of the day, it will start to melt the ice. Unfortunately, what is left on the roadways will refreeze Friday night!

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly is reporting that there are dangerous road conditions that still exist in the county. Specifically, in the northwestern portions of the county, the freezing temperatures that came in overnight, have caused refreezing on the roads to continue to make travel dangerous. Chairman Daly expressed, “the safety of our citizens is the most important during this time, and this Travel Advisory will stay in effect until the entire county is safe for travel.”

Travel Advisory:

​​The TRAVEL ADVISORY for IMPASSABLE ROADS remains in effect for Limestone County due to many roadways and bridges that remain icy. Temperatures falling below freezing overnight and into Friday morning will cause these areas to refreeze.

One extremely dangerous stretch of roadway is on Easter Ferry Rd. between Shoals Creek Rd. and the intersections of Cabbage Rd. and Red Hill Hollow Rd. due to icing on roadway.

Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling, especially in the north and western areas of Limestone County.