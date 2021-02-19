Clear

North Alabama road condition updates for Friday; black ice and slick spots widespread

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 7:59 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 8:16 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 will update this list Friday as we get more information. We'll also have more details on WAAY 31 News at Midday and 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

If you get out today, please use extreme caution.

ATHENS

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson reports some parts of city streets have black ice & slick areas. Please use caution.

COLBERT COUNTY

The Colbert County EMA reports most State highways have been worked by ALDOT and are in good shape for at least 1 lane. There are still some patchy Ice areas. Hwy 247 still has some issues.

Most city streets are still covered and nearly ALL county roads are still covered and treacherous, especially mountain roads such as Woodmont Drive, Hawk Pride Mountain Road, and Frankfort Road. County crews are diligently working to make main thoroughfares passable.

However, at this time, an Impassable Travel Advisory remains in effect for all COUNTY roads

FLORENCE

The Florence Police Department reports side roads are still covered with snow and ice while the main roads that were being worked on yesterday now have patches of black ice due to refreezing overnight. Please avoid any unnecessary travel.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports main roads have reports of some black ice, use caution if you are traveling! The side roads are extremely hazardous! Most of the side roads are still a solid sheet of ice! Watch the bridges and overpasses. The temperatures will climb into the mid 30's today!

With the help of the sunshine most of the day, it will start to melt the ice. Unfortunately, what is left on the roadways will refreeze Friday night!

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly is reporting that there are dangerous road conditions that still exist in the county. Specifically, in the northwestern portions of the county, the freezing temperatures that came in overnight, have caused refreezing on the roads to continue to make travel dangerous. Chairman Daly expressed, “the safety of our citizens is the most important during this time, and this Travel Advisory will stay in effect until the entire county is safe for travel.”

Travel Advisory:

​​The TRAVEL ADVISORY for IMPASSABLE ROADS remains in effect for Limestone County due to many roadways and bridges that remain icy. Temperatures falling below freezing overnight and into Friday morning will cause these areas to refreeze.

One extremely dangerous stretch of roadway is on Easter Ferry Rd. between Shoals Creek Rd. and the intersections of Cabbage Rd. and Red Hill Hollow Rd. due to icing on roadway.

Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling, especially in the north and western areas of Limestone County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Decatur
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 484365

Reported Deaths: 9424
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson698901319
Mobile35182697
Madison31741422
Tuscaloosa23595401
Montgomery22167476
Shelby21461201
Baldwin19324254
Lee14729141
Morgan13448239
Etowah13012300
Calhoun12833265
Marshall11135195
Houston9969251
Limestone9223127
Elmore9191171
Cullman8813171
St. Clair8670212
Lauderdale8508205
DeKalb8378170
Talladega7364159
Jackson642195
Walker6403239
Autauga607184
Blount6008121
Colbert5957117
Coffee519491
Dale4567105
Russell397730
Franklin395275
Covington388698
Chilton376092
Escambia372660
Tallapoosa3475138
Clarke341648
Chambers334898
Dallas3328134
Pike290170
Lawrence278785
Marion272592
Winston243362
Bibb240557
Geneva236667
Marengo228652
Pickens220152
Barbour205749
Hale203662
Fayette197953
Butler193064
Henry179640
Cherokee175137
Monroe165137
Randolph159640
Washington153431
Crenshaw141651
Clay140753
Macon138542
Cleburne134435
Lowndes129844
Lamar128632
Wilcox119825
Bullock114433
Conecuh106323
Perry104527
Sumter97331
Greene85732
Coosa84822
Choctaw54523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 761360

Reported Deaths: 11057
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby858581443
Davidson80026823
Knox44614557
Hamilton39420439
Rutherford37417366
Williamson24656200
Sumner20964308
Montgomery17025203
Out of TN1663493
Wilson15991206
Unassigned15549125
Sullivan13983268
Blount13800174
Washington12586227
Bradley12530135
Maury12064155
Sevier11751158
Putnam10475166
Madison9979225
Robertson8789112
Hamblen7859161
Anderson7794149
Greene7213142
Tipton684197
Coffee6206112
Gibson6140138
Dickson6053102
Cumberland6025113
Carter5877150
McMinn580188
Roane571895
Bedford5717117
Loudon553964
Lawrence552779
Jefferson5508115
Warren528173
Dyer521199
Monroe519088
Hawkins509391
Franklin464480
Fayette461471
Obion434392
Lincoln408261
Rhea408270
Cocke393291
Marshall386354
Cheatham381243
Weakley376559
Campbell372455
Giles367995
Henderson358771
Carroll345280
Hardeman336961
Macon332473
White330464
Hardin328662
Lauderdale308240
Henry297373
Marion286744
Wayne285230
Scott283242
Overton281357
Claiborne264064
Haywood263559
McNairy262749
Hickman260838
DeKalb260447
Smith251136
Grainger238046
Trousdale237321
Fentress227443
Morgan227134
Johnson213637
Chester199845
Bledsoe197110
Crockett195746
Unicoi176947
Cannon172328
Polk170321
Lake166925
Union165630
Grundy163629
Decatur153035
Sequatchie151827
Humphreys149821
Benton149739
Lewis143724
Jackson124533
Meigs124520
Stewart122624
Clay105529
Perry102227
Houston101530
Moore92915
Van Buren78620
Pickett74323
Hancock48811

Most Popular Stories

Community Events