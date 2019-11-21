Here's what's open on Thanksgiving

Here's a list of some restaurants and stores in North Alabama that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Did we miss a business? Let us know the details in the comments section below or email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Some hours may vary by location.

Grocery Stores:

* Earth Fare - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Foodland - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Kroger - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Piggly Wiggly - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Save-A-Lot - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

* The Fresh Market - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* Warehouse Discount Grocery - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

* Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Restaurants:

* Applebee's - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

* Denny's - 24 hours

* Golden Corral Buffet and Grill - 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

* IHOP - 24 hours

* Metro Diner - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Ruth's Chris Steak House - 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

* Texas de Brazil - 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

* Shoney's - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Retail:

* Walmart - Open 24 hours with Black Friday deals beginning at 6 p.m.

* Best Buy - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

* Bed Bath and Beyond - 5 p.m. to midnight

* DSW - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

* GameStop - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

* Old Navy - 3 p.m. to midnight

* Target - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

* Kohl's - Opens at 5 p.m.; Black Friday deals begin after midnight

* Belk - 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

* Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

* Cabela's - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Five Below - Opens at 6 p.m.

* Walgreens - Regular hours

* Big Lots - 7 a.m. to midnight

* Conn's HomePlus - 5 p.m. to midnight

* CVS - Regular hours

* Bath & Body Works - 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Can vary by location)

* Ulta - 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

* DICK'S Sporting Goods - 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.