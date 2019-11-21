Here's what's open on Thanksgiving

Here's a list of some restaurants and stores in North Alabama that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
Did we miss a business? Let us know the details in the comments section below or email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.
Some hours may vary by location.
Grocery Stores:
* Earth Fare - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Foodland - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* Kroger - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* Piggly Wiggly - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* Save-A-Lot - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* The Fresh Market - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Warehouse Discount Grocery - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Restaurants:
* Applebee's - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
* Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
* Denny's - 24 hours
* Golden Corral Buffet and Grill - 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
* IHOP - 24 hours
* Metro Diner - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* Ruth's Chris Steak House - 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
* Texas de Brazil - 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
* Shoney's - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Retail:
* Walmart - Open 24 hours with Black Friday deals beginning at 6 p.m.
* Best Buy - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
* Bed Bath and Beyond - 5 p.m. to midnight
* DSW - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
* GameStop - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
* Old Navy - 3 p.m. to midnight
* Target - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
* Kohl's - Opens at 5 p.m.; Black Friday deals begin after midnight
* Belk - 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
* Dollar General - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
* Cabela's - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* Five Below - Opens at 6 p.m.
* Walgreens - Regular hours
* Big Lots - 7 a.m. to midnight
* Conn's HomePlus - 5 p.m. to midnight
* CVS - Regular hours
* Bath & Body Works - 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Can vary by location)
* Ulta - 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
* DICK'S Sporting Goods - 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
