Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Alabama residents file lawsuit against bus company and driver after fatal crash in MS

The suit claims the driver was going too fast for the weather conditions.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A second lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the driver and the charter bus company, Teague VIP Express, after a fatal wreck in Mississippi that resulted in 2 deaths and 44 injuries. The bus was travelling from Huntsville to Tunica, Mississippi when it crashed in severe weather.

The lawsuit was filed by Veronica Love, Minnie Allen, Hilda McComb and Willie Corner, who are all residents of north Alabama. This comes after another lawsuit was filed in November against the bus company. Both suits claims the driver was going too fast for the weather conditions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events