North Alabama residents file lawsuit against bus company and driver after fatal crash in MS

A second lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the driver and the charter bus company, Teague VIP Express, after a fatal wreck in Mississippi that resulted in 2 deaths and 44 injuries. The bus was travelling from Huntsville to Tunica, Mississippi when it crashed in severe weather.
The lawsuit was filed by Veronica Love, Minnie Allen, Hilda McComb and Willie Corner, who are all residents of north Alabama. This comes after another lawsuit was filed in November against the bus company. Both suits claims the driver was going too fast for the weather conditions.
