North Alabama resident files lawsuit after fatal bus crash in MS

A third lawsuit has been filed after a fatal wreck in Mississippi that resulted in 2 deaths and 44 injuries. The bus was travelling from Huntsville to Tunica, Mississippi when it crashed in severe weather.

The lawsuit was filed by Bobbie Clack of Madison County. This comes after two other lawsuits from North Alabama residents against the bus company, Teague VIP Express, and the driver of the bus, Robin Vines.

Clack's suit is against Teague VIP Express, Robin Vines and The Majestic Star Casino. The lawsuit says the casino is in a joint agreement with the bus company.

WAAY 31 previously discovered several prior safety complaints logged against the operator of the tour bus, which is based in Anniston. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration found violations in four of the company's five prior inspections.