North Alabama representing in AHSAA playoffs

The 2019 Alabama High School basketball playoffs is in full swing. Check out which teams from the Tennessee Valley are still in the running for the state championship trophy and who they're matching up against.

Regional Semi-Finals:

Class 3A Girls:

Pisgah vs. Susan Moore - February 18, 6 p.m. at Jacksonville State University

Class 3A Boys:

Plainview vs. Fultondale - February 18, 7:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University

Class 4A Girls:

Deshler vs. Danville - February 18, 12 p.m. at Wallace State Community College Priceville vs. Rogers - February 18, 9 a.m. at Wallace State Community College

Class 4A Boys:

St. John Paul II vs. Brooks - February 18, 10:30 a.m. at Wallace State Community College West Limestone vs. Curry - February 18, 1:30 p.m. at Wallace State Community College D.A.R. vs. Talladega - February 19, 1:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University

Class 5A Girls

Brewer vs. Center Point - February 18, 9 a.m. at Jacksonville State University Scottsboro vs. Southside Gadsden - February 18, 12 p.m. at Jacksonville State University

Class 5A Boys:

Scottsboro vs. Center Point - February 18, 10:30 a.m. at Jacksonville State University Arab vs. Etowah - February 18, 1:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University

Regional Finals

Class 1A Boys:

Decatur Heritage vs. Covenant Christian - February 18, 4:45 p.m. at Wallace State Community College

Class 1A Girls:

Falkville vs. Phillips - February 18, 3 p.m. at Wallace State Community College

Class 2A Boys:

Tanner vs. Vincent - February 19, 5:45 p.m. at Wallace State Community College

Class 2A Girls:

Red Bay vs. Cold Springs - February 19, 4 p.m. at Wallace State Community College Fyffe vs. Sand Rock - February 19, 6:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University

Class 3A Boys:

Lauderdale County vs. Westminster Christian - February 20, 2:15 p.m. at Wallace State Community College

Class 3A Girls:

Lauderdale County vs. Winfield - February 20, 12:30 p.m. at Wallace State Community College

Class 5A Boys:

East Limestone vs. Wenonah - February 20, 10:45 a.m. at Wallace State Community College

Class 5A Girls:

Madison Academy vs. Pleasant Grove - February 20, 9 a.m. Wallace State Community College

Class 6A Boys:

Muscle Shoals vs. Bessemer City - February 19, 2:15 p.m. at Wallace State Community College

Class 6A Girls:

Hartselle vs. Carver (BHM) - February 19, 12:30 p.m. at Wallace State Community College Lee vs. Hazel Green - February 20, 12:30 p.m. at Jacksonville State University

Class 7A Boys

Huntsville vs. Hoover - February 20, 10:45 p.m. at Jacksonville State University

Class 7A Girls:

Sparkman vs. Hoover - February 20, 9 a.m. at Jacksonville State University

***WAAY 31 Sports Team will update with scores***