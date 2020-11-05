North Alabama political groups react to delay in presidential election results

As the nation waits to find out who will ultimately come out victorious in the presidential race, political parties in North Alabama share many of the same concerns as well as enthusiasm.

On Thursday, the Madison County Democratic Party and the Colbert County Republican Party both said there are positives they can see either way things go, but there is some frustration, too

"We were able to report a full accounting of the votes that had been cast, both mail-in and voting in person, on the night of the election and it is frustrating to see states like Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia, still continuing to count ballots days and days and maybe even weeks after the election,” Phillip Green, Colbert County Republican chairman, said.

Green said many in the party wonder why other states are having difficulty reporting numbers, which seemed to be no problem here in Alabama.

"There's a growing suspicion among folks about how the process that I just described is turning out and unfolding,” he said.

Even so, the chairman said there is strong faith and enthusiasm for President Trump within the local party.

In Madison County, Democratic Chair Anthony Daniels said there's lots of optimism that the final tally will put Joe Biden in the White House.

"I think you'll start to see tonight, the numbers like Georgia and Arizona and maybe even Pennsylvania,” Daniels said, “and so I don't see a path for President Trump to actually win, so right now, the numbers are on the Biden-Harris side, and so I remain very optimistic about that."

Regardless of which way the presidential election goes, both parties said they will view this election cycle as a success due to the strong voter turnout and movement within party voting at the county level.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada remain uncalled by ABC.