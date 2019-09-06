North Alabama police monitoring high school football games after Mobile shooting

After a shooting at a football game in Mobile, Alabama, WAAY 31 wanted to see how police departments are keeping people safe at football games around North Alabama.

"We're always conscious of what can go wrong. You know, an instance that occurs in another jurisdiction, it does raise our awareness," Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's office said.

Shaw said the department always monitors circumstances surrounding high school football games to make sure they have the police presence they need. If a game is between rivals, or could bring out more people than normal, they'll put extra deputies out there.

"We try to be looking ahead and knowing that these things are a possibility and training how to prevent and how to react to them," Shaw said.

Roy Champion says safety is always a concern when his daughter goes to cheer on her high school football team, but he feels the school district does a lot to keep everyone safe.

"Obviously, they're not going to catch everything, but for the most part, I think they do what they can and they're doing the best that they can do," Champion said.

Champion said he also has had talks with his daughter about being aware of her surroundings when she's out at big events.

"No matter where, if it's at a football game or even if it's at a mall or even at Walmart, I've started teaching her from the time she started going out to really pay attention to her surroundings," Champion said.

Other police departments such as Albertville and Huntsville said they monitor things like social media and pay attention to what's going on at the schools, so they know how to safely protect everybody attending.