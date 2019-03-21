Clear

North Alabama players up for Mr. Basketball

Vote for your 2019 Mr. Basketball, the state-wide honor.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

High school basketball is over, and now it's time to honor the players.

Several North Alabama athletes are up for Mr. Basketball. Lee High's Kobe Brown, Westminster Christian's Auston Leslie, Lindsay Lane's Tommy Murr, and Plainview's Caden Millican are up for the coveted award, along with other players from around the state. 

Brown is Huntsville's player of the year. Leslie helped lead the Wildcats to the state title game. It was Caden Millican who got the last second shot for Plainview to beat Leslie and Westminster in that game. Murr emerged in the record books this season when the Lindsay Lane star eclipsed 4,000 points this season. He has one more to go.

To vote, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events