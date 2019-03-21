North Alabama players up for Mr. Basketball

High school basketball is over, and now it's time to honor the players.

Several North Alabama athletes are up for Mr. Basketball. Lee High's Kobe Brown, Westminster Christian's Auston Leslie, Lindsay Lane's Tommy Murr, and Plainview's Caden Millican are up for the coveted award, along with other players from around the state.

Brown is Huntsville's player of the year. Leslie helped lead the Wildcats to the state title game. It was Caden Millican who got the last second shot for Plainview to beat Leslie and Westminster in that game. Murr emerged in the record books this season when the Lindsay Lane star eclipsed 4,000 points this season. He has one more to go.

To vote, click here.