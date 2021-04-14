Clear

North Alabama pharmacies have Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, but appointments are cancelled

Pharmacies and doctors’ offices now have vaccines sitting in refrigerators.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 5:47 PM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 6:16 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

Thousands of Alabamians scheduled Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine appointments, and now, they’re cancelled.

“I called yesterday to make sure that I could still get it, and they said they'll call me today to let me know, and 'of course, we're cancelling your appointment,'” said Huntsville resident, Aleya Maples.

Maples said she’s disappointed she can’t get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She said for a while, she didn’t know if she’d even get the vaccine.

“Honestly, I did it for my family,” said Maples. “My grandmother, she's way into her 80s, and she actually had Covid and made it through, thankfully.”

Maples said she will wait for the temporary pause of administering the vaccines to be lifted.

“Every vaccine, every medication has a side effect, and it’s going to affect people differently,” said Maples.

Maples said she doesn’t want the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, but Huntsville Hospital’s portal has several vaccines available to sign up for.

Dr. Haley Jordan, a pharmacist at Chase Pharmacy in Huntsville, said they have about 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This means 100 people lost their vaccine appointments at one pharmacy alone.

“I think there are some people who are probably second-guessing it right now, and I think that's unfortunate,” said Dr. Jordan. “I think that's a side effect of the pause, is people being wearier of getting it.”

Chase Pharmacy said their vaccines are good until June 23.

During the CDC’s meeting to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, no decision was made on changing recommendations. For now, the vaccine is temporarily paused.

