North Alabama parents react after experts say coronavirus is spreading more from youth sports than the classroom

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning parents that coronavirus is spreading in sports environments more than classrooms.

"What we're finding out, it's the team sports where kids are getting together, you know, obviously many without masks that are driving it rather than in the classroom spread," said Fauci on "Good Morning America" Tuesday.

We spoke with grandparents and parents of Limestone County kids who say they're not surprised coronavirus cases are coming from sports.

"You don't see people wearing masks, I guess, you feel because you're outside, you're less susceptible to the virus than in an enclosed area like a classroom or a band room," said Steve Johnson before his daughter's softball game Tuesday.

He explained that right now, people may not be wearing masks at the games, but they are social distancing at the stadium.

"I have my hand sanitizer with me. I do have my mask in my pocket," said Lori Masonia.

Softball grandparent Lori Masonia said it doesn't surprise her that Dr. Fauci told "Good Morning America" that more kids are catching coronavirus from sports than class.

"It's something that we can't 100% control, but we can do the best we can do," said Masonia.

She says that includes taking extra precautions like sanitizing equipment, but added that sports are a priority, especially now when kids are spending a lot of extra time at home.

"It's not good for their mental status. You've got to let these kids be kids," said Masonia.

She says she's happy that kids can play this year after last year’s season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Precautions are being taken on the high school level, too. The Alabama High School Athletic Association recommends cloth masks for this year's springs sports, but they aren't required. Spectators are asked to social distance.