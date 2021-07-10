North Alabama parents decide on if they're going to get advance child tax credit

A new monthly child tax credit will hit some parent's bank accounts in just 5 days.

It's part of the "American Rescue Plan" and is an advanced credit payment for those who qualify.

WAAY-31 spoke with several parents about whether or not they're going to get it or not.

The consensus on whether or not parents want to use the newest child tax credit is somewhere in the middle.

Some say they will and others won't, but everyone we spoke to is happy they have options.

"I plan on using it for bills and some of it for my kids," said Keiston Hammett. "My son, he's about to 3 and he needs speech therapy, and the insurance doesn't cover it. So, we're going to use the child tax credit to pay for his speech therapy," said Heather Bridges.

Nearly 40,000,000 families are eligible to receive advance monthly credit starting July 15th.

The parents we spoke to say the funds will go towards childcare, school supplies and bills.

But there are some parents who are opting out.

"I was like okay we're getting more money but it's really my money and I don't want to be fronted," said Alexis Smith.

The credit is an early tax credit, so you can either get the money in increments monthly or just get a lump sum payment after you file taxes next year.

To be eligible, you must have a gross income of less than $75,000 for single parents and $150,000 for married couples.

If you have a child between the ages of 6 and 17, you could get $250 a month and any child under the age of 6, you could get $300 per month.

Parent, Keisten Hammett says this is a blessing for everyone and parents shouldn't hesitate to take advantage of it.

"If this can help ease some of the tension to be able to afford things for your kid that you're not able to afford anything or to help ease the tension of paying those month to month payments on your bills and stuff, then go for it," she said.

The monthly payments are set to be paid out through the end of this year, unless another law is set in place.

If you want to opt out, it's too late for this month bu,t you still have time to opt out for next month's payment.

To find out if you qualify for the payments click here or if you'd like to learn how to opt out of payments, click here