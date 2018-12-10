North Alabama overnight snow showers

A light, wet snow has been falling across higher elevations of northeast Alabama with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s overnight - that includes the higher terrain of Madison county around Green Mountain and Monte Sano. Accumulating snow is possible for locations closest to the Tennessee state line where snow has been heavier and more persistent.
Since ground temperatures are above freezing and the snow hasn't been heavy around Huntsville, it is mainly sticking to vehicles in Madison County. That being said, be mindful of bridges and overpasses as those are the first to freeze if roads begin to become slick. Is it snowing in your neighborhood? Send us your photos at weather@waaytv.com!
