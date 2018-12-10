Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Alabama overnight snow showers

Light rain has transitioned to snow for a few locations in southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:53 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 4:11 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A light, wet snow has been falling across higher elevations of northeast Alabama with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s overnight - that includes the higher terrain of Madison county around Green Mountain and Monte Sano.  Accumulating snow is possible for locations closest to the Tennessee state line where snow has been heavier and more persistent.

Since ground temperatures are above freezing and the snow hasn't been heavy around Huntsville, it is mainly sticking to vehicles in Madison County. That being said, be mindful of bridges and overpasses as those are the first to freeze if roads begin to become slick. Is it snowing in your neighborhood? Send us your photos at weather@waaytv.com!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events