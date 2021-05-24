North Alabama organizations preparing to honor George Floyd on anniversary of his death

On Tuesday, communities across the country will hold vigils and rallies to commemorate the day George Floyd died in police custody, including organizers right here in Huntsville.

The United Women of Color, The Citizens Council for Justice Reform and Black Lives Matter Huntsville are sponsoring the 'March for Justice: A George Floyd Commemoration' event Tuesday at the St. John AME Church near downtown Huntsville.

During the event speakers, spoken word artists and singers will commemorate Floyd's life.

One of the most powerful demonstrations planned will be a silent march from the church to Big Spring Park. The total time it takes to walk between locations is about nine minutes and 20 seconds, which symbolizes the time George Floyd was on the ground.

"I think it was the straw that broke the camel's back," Angela Curry, the executive director of the United Women of Color, said.

Curry says she believes Floyd's death sparked a national outcry, igniting many rallies and protests including here in Huntsville. She said in the last year, his death impacted communities across the country and has spurred some change.

"We have made progress because two years ago people weren't paying attention to policing," Curry said.

"So many times what we have seen and witnessed after a few days, a few weeks even a month it dies down, but this impacted us in a different way because we felt so connected because we got a chance to watch it and see it," Reverend Maurice Wright, the senior pastor at the St. John AME Church said.

Wright said when asked to speak and for his church to participate in the event it was a no brainer.

"It's a continuous fight that we have to be diligent in," he said.

Curry and Wright said they hope the event will also serve as a call to action for people to continue the fight for change because they say we still have so much further to go.

"It may not be moving as fast as many think that it should, being that it is a humanitarian issue however change comes and it comes over time," Curry said.

The event Tuesday will be family friendly and water will be provided. It begins at 6 p.m.