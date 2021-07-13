Catalytic converter stolen from North Alabama non-profit's delivery truck

A local nonprofit needs your help after being targeted by thieves! An organization dedicated to helping foster families in our area says the catalytic converter on one of its delivery trucks was stolen.

"We got in the truck to drive the furniture to Danville and it made a lot of noise, it sounded like a race car," Kimberly DuVall, the director for the North Alabama Foster Closet, said.

It didn't take long for Duvall's husband to look under the truck and realize the catalytic converter was no longer there. Duvall and her husband were on their way to helping a foster family more than 50 miles away - that delivery is now on hold.

"There's a family with 12 children six of them are current foster youth, who are waiting for this bedroom furniture for their kids," DuVall said.

They are disappointed by whoever stole the catalytic converter, but DuVall says right now they aren't focused on finding who did it....but finding a way to make this delivery as soon as they can.

"It's very upsetting because we don't have a lot of financial resources to repair the truck but also no we're stuck with trying to figure an alternate way to get the furniture to the family that is waiting for it," she said.

DuVall said since sharing what happened on social media, they've had people start to reach out trying to help. She said she has faith within the next day or two they'll be able to find a way to make this much needed delivery

"I believe that we will get some really positive, alternative options to be able to get this furniture to this family as soon as possible," DuVall said.

To find out how you can help you can go to the North Alabama foster Closet you can reach them on their Facebook or their website.