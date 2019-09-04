Clear
North Alabama native honored for work at UNA

Zach Davis honored by National Football Federation.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 9:35 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The National Football Federation recognized Russellville native, Zach Davis, Wednesday. 

The UNA offensive lineman was honored for playing ball while earning his second degree in kinesiology. 

His teammate, Jalen Dread was honored too! Dread is pursuing a second Master's degree in sports management. 

