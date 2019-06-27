North Alabama music fans disappointed after upcoming concert venue permanently postpones shows

Music fans across North Alabama are disappointed after an upcoming concert venue permanently postponed all of their announced shows.

Several people who bought tickets for shows at the Mercantile received an email. It says shows were postponed because of unforeseen circumstances.

The first concert was scheduled to take place in 15 days. The Mercantile says it's working hard to reschedule and maybe even relocate all of the announced shows.

Once rescheduled, fans can use their bought tickets to go to the concert, or they can get a full refund. If a show is cancelled, people who bought tickets will automatically get a full refund.

WAAY 31 reached out to the company that owns the Mercantile. We have not heard back at this time.

The first floor of the U.G. White building has been under construction since August. That's because of water damage caused by a kitchen fire in Pints and Pixels.

A locked wooden wall prevents people from seeing how construction at the Mercantile is coming along.