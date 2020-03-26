North Alabama moving companies implementing policies to keep employees, customers safe

The coronavirus has impacted many industries, even the ones open. The moving business is considered essential, so they're still up and running, but not without taking extra precautions.

Before they even take a step inside of their moving trucks, the movers and drivers at Two Men and a Truck make sure that they sanitize the inside and outside of their trucks completely. It's part of what they're doing not to only keep themselves safe, but also their clients.

"Gloves, wear your gloves. Get your face masks, Germ X. Stay sanitized, wash your hands," DK Holtzclaw, a mover, said. "Don't go in here touching this. If we go on lunch and you just finished eating, go wash your hands."

Holtzclaw has been a mover at Two Men and a Truck for about three years. Even though he enjoys what he does, he can't help but get a little anxious while going out on some of his moves.

"I got a kid at the house, so you know I try to stay cleansed and stay away from the germs," Holtzclaw said. "It's worrisome, stays on my head."

It's why Two Men and a Truck have tried to put their employees' minds at ease and implement different policies, such as cleaning the trucks, limiting access to the building and keeping them updated with a daily email of any new developments with the coronavirus.

"We have game plans for flooding and all this other stuff, but a pandemic, we weren't planning, you know. We had to develop something," Drew Vandiver, the general manager for Two Men and a Truck, said.

The company handles both local and out-of-state moves, so they're not taking any chances when it comes to germ exposure.

Vandiver said he and the other managers remind employees about the new sanitation policies, because keeping everyone safe is a top priority.

"It's important. A lot of our guys have kids and they want to protect their families when they go home, so it's all an effort to protect our customers, themselves and their family," he said.

The movers and drivers said they're doing whatever they can to ensure the customers, themselves and their fellow coworkers are protected.

"I'm washing my hands more often. We take gloves on the moves with us," Ryan Kinger, a driver, said.

"Being on the road, I really keep my distance," Holtzclaw said.

Vandiver said business hasn't been affected as much because people have booked them out months in advance and still need to move. The company is currently hiring displaced workers who have had to stop working because of the virus.

You can find a list of companies hiring right now under the coronavirus tab.