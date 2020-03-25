North Alabama mayors support Governor Ivey's decision not to issue a shelter in place order

WAAY31 is getting a lot of emails asking why Alabama isn't issuing a shelter in place or stay inside order. About half of states have one right now.

Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey said she doesn't plan on issuing any similar order even though the number of coronavirus cases grows in the state and nation every day.

WAAY31 called about a dozen local mayors in North Alabama. The ones that answered said they stand behind the Governors decision will follow her leadership on the coronaviurs pandemic.

The CDC and World Health Organization have stressed that staying away from other people is the best way to stay safe.

Boaz Mayor, David Dyar, told WAAY31 over the phone he believes the governor is making the right decision with no shelter in place order.

"The information that they have I believe is better than the information I have. So we are doing to listen to the governor and follow her directions as well as the presidents," said Dyar.

Decatur mayor Tab Bowling agreed with Dyar's statement. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said this,“At present, each area in the state has different situations, and I respect the Governor for looking broadly at local need. In Huntsville, we are abiding by the state health officer’s orders and we have aggressively messaged our community to separate and sanitize. We take the pandemic seriously and have a coalition of healthcare, emergency, business and government leaders working together. We have a strategy and a plan - our application of that plan will be reflected in our community’s success in blunting the wave of illness caused by this virus. ”

Athens mayor, Ronnie Marks, told WAAY31 he is serving on the governors coronavirus task force. He said they are doing daily briefings with experts. Marks said he stands by the governors decision.

Florence mayor Steve Holt told said if the governor did issue a shelter in place order her office would need to clarify a lot of questions from mayors like himself.

"If the governor makes that call for stay in place we will certainly support her and do what we need to do locally. We will have questions on whats essential and what's not essential," said Holt.

WAAY31 is waiting to hear from the Guntersville and Maidson mayors.