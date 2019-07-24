North Alabama mayors sign partnership agreement

Mayors across North Alabama have signed a first-of-its-kind partnership. They say they'll all work together to make the region better.

Launch 2035 is the name of this partnership, and it has been in the works for years. Leaders told WAAY 31 it was time for a collaboration because of all the growth in this area of the Tennessee Valley.

Madison, Morgan and Limestone counties are all taking part. The chairman of Launch 2035 said it's better to have the counties come together as one big voice, because it'll create more of an impact when they need things to be done.

He said some mayors pushed back at first, but not when they learned each county will be equally represented, and they'll get what they need as they continue to grow.

Launch 2035 says the mayors are excited to work together and have already started bouncing ideas off of each other.

"There seems to be a lot of enthusiasm. It's a way to articulate ideas that are common to all and can get fleshed out," Bill Marks, the chairman of Launch 2035, said.

Marks said a big part of Launch 2035 is reaching out to the community to see what people need and want. He said right now, the mayors will work in three areas. Those are workforce development, entrepreneurship and land use.

Marks said the Senior River Trail project will be the first major project the mayors will work to finish.

The partnership is called "Launch 2035" because the goal is to imagine the future 20 years from now. It started in late 2014.