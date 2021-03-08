North Alabama manufacturing hiring event set for Thursday

A manufacturing event is being held this week in Huntsville.

The North Alabama Virtual Automotive Manufacturing Hiring Event is allowing job seekers to connect with local employers and talk with hiring managers in a virtual format.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 11 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participating employers include Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and other automotive manufacturers and suppliers.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is in the process of hiring up to 4,000 employees in North Alabama. Salaries start at $17/hour.

You can reserve your spot here.