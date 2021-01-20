Former North Alabama lawmaker reflects on Inauguration Day

Many in North Alabama watched Wednesday as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

Dr. Parker Griffith was serving as a U.S. Representative for Alabama when he attended former President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.

He told me it's an experience he will never forget, with the crowds of people in attendance, not worried about the security that is in place this year.

He said explained how this year will look very different from the one he attended.

"The change in America and in the attitude. When Obama was inaugurated, the enthusiasm, and the crowd and the closeness, it was incredible. When the Bush's met the Obama's at the White House, it was hugs and pats on the back and it was just a warm transition and this is such a contrast," said Griffith.

He said he worked with the new president when Biden served as Vice President.

He spoke about what kind of leader he believes Biden will be for the future.

"He is very, very stable and he does not have an ego. He doesn't get his feelings hurt. He's not going to be firing people when they disagree with him. He's going to listen to them. He's a good listener. He's got a great partner in his wife and I think even those who are skeptical of Biden, I think you are going to be surprised," said Griffith.