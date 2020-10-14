North Alabama leaders urge everyone to fill out 2020 census

North Alabama leaders urge everyone who hasn't filled out the 2020 census to take 5 minutes to do so before a deadline that's now coming faster than expected.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the Trump administration's request to stop counting the census two weeks before the original extended deadline.

If you complete the census by phone or mail, you have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. If you do it online, you have a little longer and have until 5 a.m. on Friday.

Madison City Mayor Paul Finley told WAAY 31 everyone should fill it out because your information from the 2020 census will be put to use and benefit our state.

“If you’re on Facebook, if you’re on Twitter, you’re giving far more data than you could ever imagine versus giving the federal government the very basics they need to make sure that the representation that we have, but also the federal dollars that we’re given, come back to the right spots at the right levels," said Finley.

The results from this census will impact our schools, local and federal representation and much more for the next ten years.

Each year, more than $675 billion is distributed based on the results from the census.

It only takes about 5 minutes to complete. To fill out the census, you can click here.