North Alabama leaders respond to state coronavirus re-opening

Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said just because the state is reopening doesn't mean people can let their guard down. She advises you continue to social distance and sanitize.

Posted: May 22, 2020 8:11 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 9:25 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Friday evening, more businesses in the state re-opened under the Safer At Home order.

When Gov. Kay Ivey announced expanding the order, she admitted it was not because the number of positive cases is down but because the economy is in a free fall.

Dale Strong, Madison County Commission Chairman, said he believes it's time to open the state and agrees with the governor's decision.

Strong said he’s comfortable because businesses have had nearly two months to come up with plans on safely operating and abiding by health guidelines.

Strong also said people travel from 17 different counties to work on Redstone Arsenal.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said she understands although the virus isn't gone people need to be able to go back to work to make money.

WAAY 31 asked both if they have concerns.

"We are the economic engine for North Alabama, we have so many differing counties that are a part of our economic engine. This is our workforce. This right here is something we will continue to monitor if someone does test positive," Strong said.

"Persons need to take all the measure that they can and take personal responsibility. But, I also have to understand as a physician, people have to work. They have to make a living. They have to provide for their families and loved ones," he said.

All public leaders agreed if you are in a high risk group you should be aware of factors and even though businesses are opening still stay home for your safely.

All public leaders agreed if you are in a high risk group you should be aware of factors and even though businesses are opening still stay home for your safely.

