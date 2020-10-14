North Alabama leader reflects on more than a decade of service to the Hispanic community

When Ramon Santiago came to Alabama in 2009 ready to retire from a successful career, he knew he didn’t want to stay home and slow down.

“I wanted to be able to be able to give back to the society that was so good to me,” Santiago said.

Shortly after retiring, Santiago began serving the Hispanic community by translating and tutoring. In 2013, he became involved with the Hispanic-Latino Advisory Council in Huntsville and was eventually named chairperson.

Santiago led the council’s economic development task force and used his business background to found the Hispanic Business Alliance of North Alabama. He credits his stepfather for fostering a knack for business and customer relations during his upbringing in Puerto Rico.

“He had a grocery store and I started helping him when I was like 6 or 7 years old. I was already sweeping the floors in the store and cleaning and helping him out and somehow he liked the way I was and the way I was learning and the way I was cooperating with them and so he kept me in the store,” Santiago said.

When Santiago graduated from high school, his stepfather offered him the job running the grocery store, but he had other plans. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1968 and spent time in Japan, Europe and the U.S. before returning to Puerto Rico, getting married and completing his business degree.

He then worked in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. in human resources, the pharmaceutical industry and academia. In 2009, he retired from Perdue Farms in Indiana and relocated to Alabama.

Giving back to his community is something Santiago says has been very gratifying over the years.

“I draw a great deal of satisfaction out of serving others and helping others, especially the young that need orientation and coaching,” Santiago said.

During the pandemic, the council has combined its 2020 Census efforts with bringing aid to families in need. Santiago says group members brought food bags and supplies with them to give to families during Census work in the community.

Today, Santiago has stepped down as chairperson of the council but remains an active member along with his other work. Now, he has a new focus on the horizon: writing a book. In addition to this new endeavor, Santiago plans to spend more time with family.