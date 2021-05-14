North Alabama law enforcement honors officers who've died in the line of duty

Law enforcement across all of North Alabama took some time on Friday to honor all the officers who've fallen in the line of duty. Saturday, May 15th is National Police Memorial Day. Across the country, people will recognize officers who've died in the line of duty.

It's the first time the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office held a service at their memorial for fallen officers. The sheriff, Rick Singleton, told WAAY 31 it's even more important now because of how difficult this past year has been.

“I think this year just has a special meaning to it because faced with the challenges we’ve had over the last year, I just think it really has a special meaning this year for our men and women in blue and brown, and whatever," he said.

On Friday, the Decatur Police Department, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office each held a service to honor their officers who've died during the line of duty. Each department couldn't hold a memorial service last year because of the coronavirus.

The Morgan County Sheriff, Ron Puckett, said all of National Police Week reminds the community that they are risking their lives to protect ours.

“We don’t do it because of the money, we don’t do it because of the dangers, there’s no other profession in America that goes to work every day thinking, ‘I’m not going to come home tonight,’" said Puckett. "Law enforcement is the only profession and we do it because we are called to this profession."

Singleton said officers appreciate the recognition this year especially.

“I’m in my 44th year of service and I’ve never seen a year in my 44 years like this past year," he said.

Decatur Police Chief, Nate Allen, said it's important to remember the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Honoring the fallen officer is something we want to do each and every year because it keeps them in the forefront, and it makes the officers recognize that at any time, that could be us," said Allen. "We could actually sacrifice our life in order to save someone else.”

National Police Week ends on May 15th, but they all said the community can continue to show support by simply saying, "Thank you."