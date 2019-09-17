North Alabama investigators looking for robbery suspects who tied up victims

New details reveal just how terrifying a recent robbery was for a Metro PCS clerk. We've learned the two robbers tied her up, before they left the store with cash.

Multiple agencies in Madison and Limestone counties are investigating six different robberies in the past month. No arrests have been made. In some cases, customers have been put in dangerous situations.

The Family Dollar on Triana Boulevard is one of the six stores that was recently robbed. The robbery there happening in broad daylight. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said you should always be aware of your surroundings, and if you're close to your car, try to start your alarm to scare the robbers away.

Geoffrey Ryan said he shops at the Family Dollar that was robbed in August multiple times a day.

"I actually went in 10 minutes after they reopened that day. Yes, I was startled and a little bit nervous," he said.

The robbery was caught on surveillance camera. You see two men inside the store point a gun at the cashier and rob her.

"I know a lot of employees over the years, because I go in so much. One of the employees had to go home. She just couldn't handle it," he said.

Huntsville police say they think the same two men might be involved in Friday's robbery at a Metro PCS in South Huntsville. The employee held at gunpoint was also tied up before the robbers left.

During another robbery in Madison on Monday, Verizon employees and a customer were also held at gunpoint and zip-tied by the robbers.

"What you take away from it is probably going to leave you traumatized, and you may have to follow up with some type of counseling, because it is traumatic to have somebody point some type of weapon at you," said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

No physical injuries have been reported in any of the robberies, but Shaw says the emotional injuries can last a long time.

Ryan says he stays alert when he shops, and he has a game plan.

"If I can get out of there and call 911, I would do it," he said.

Both customers and police are eager to get the suspects behind bars.

"They think they're bullet proof. Their luck will run out. The police and sheriff will find them eventually," Ryan said.

"We want you to stop, and eventually, we are going to discover who you are and arrest you and stop your activities," Shaw said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, along with Huntsville police and Athens police, are looking for anyone who may know the people behind the robberies to come forward.