North Alabama hunters get more ways to test deer for Chronic Wasting Disease

The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries has created six self-service Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling stations in North Alabama and is sponsoring a weekend sampling station as part of its increased CWD sampling surveillance efforts in the state.

The sample station freezers are in Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Franklin, Lauderdale and Colbert counties. They are available to receive deer head samples 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to a press release.

To prepare the sample to be dropped off at one of the self-service locations, hunters must first remove the deer’s head leaving 4-6 inches of neck attached. Once it’s removed, place the head in the provided plastic bag and tie it closed. For bucks, antlers can be removed at the base of each antler or by removing the skull plate before bagging the head.

Next, complete all sections of the Biological Sample Tag and attach it to the bag with a zip tie. Remove and retain the bottom receipt portion of the Biological Sample Tag before placing the bagged head in the freezer. Plastic sample bags, tags, and zip ties are provided at each freezer location.

Hunters can have deer sampled at any WFF District Office or at the WFF office in Marengo County. When providing samples at WFF offices, hunters can bring a whole deer, field-dressed deer, or just the head from a harvested animal. WFF offices are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hunters should call ahead so a biologist is available to collect the sample. The WFF office in Marengo County is located at 1105 Bailey Dr., Demopolis, Ala., 36732, phone number 334-289-8030. WFF District Office contact information is available at www.outdooralabama.com/wildlife-section.

The test results will be emailed to the hunter within three to four weeks.

WFF recently increased CWD sampling surveillance efforts in North Alabama after deer in nearby Mississippi and Tennessee tested CWD-positive.

In addition to WFF offices and the self-service drop off locations, WFF will conduct a voluntary CWD-sampling station manned by WFF biologists on Jan. 12-13, 2019, in Waterloo in Lauderdale County.

The sampling station will be set up in the parking lot of Waterloo Fire Station #1, 6390 County Road 14, Waterloo, Ala., 35677.

Deer may be brought to Waterloo for sampling during the following dates and times:

• Saturday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CWD is a contagious and deadly neurological disease that affects members of the deer family. To date, no deer in Alabama have tested positive for CWD.

Locations of the self-service CWD drop off sampling sites:

Colbert County

Yogi's Texaco

17750 US Highway 72

Tuscumbia, Ala., 35674

N 34.7219, W -87.8126

Franklin County

Fancher’s Taxidermy

715 Newell Rd.

Red Bay, Ala., 35582

N 34.4341, W -88.1126

Lauderdale County

Florence Frozen Meats

1050 South Court St.

Florence, Ala., 35630

N 34.7901, W -87.6694

Fayette County

Fayette County Extension Office

650 McConnell Loop

Fayette, Ala., 35555

N 33.7303, W -87.8048

Lamar County

Hunter's Gold Processing

11634 County Rd. 9

Millport, Ala., 35576

N 33.6375, W -88.2313

Marion County

Watson's Grocery

5658 State Highway 19

Detroit, Ala., 35552

N 34.1298, W -88.1238

To learn more about CWD and to get information on future public sampling sites, visit www.outdooralabama.com/cwd.