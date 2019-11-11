North Alabama honoring Veterans with events

North Alabama is honoring the men and women who serve our country. If you want to celebrate too, here's a list of events you can attend today.
- Bearded Warriors Parade - Clinton Avenue at 9:45 a.m.
- Priceville Veterans Day Parade - 10 a.m.
- Huntsville Veterans Day Parade - Downtown Huntsville at 11 a.m.
- U.S. Veteran's Memorial Museum Exhibit Unveiling - 2 p.m.
Did we miss an event? Let us know the details by emailing us at newsroom@waaytv.com.
