North Alabama high school students attend career, workforce expo

More than 1,100 high school students are getting an opportunity to look ahead to their futures.

Calhoun Community College hosted its annual career and workforce expo Tuesday morning.

Students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades from surrounding areas talked to professionals from more than 65 businesses about careers they can join in the future.

One student told WAAY 31 this is the perfect opportunity for him and his peers to start networking and preparing for life after high school.

"Everybody has huge goals and stuff like that, and so, today is another way to figure out what other people you know are offering and other options for the future," Dylan Cavaliere said.

Some industries the students were able to explore include manufacturing, banking and public services.